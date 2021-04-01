Live

Major League Baseball opens 2021 season

Major League Baseball is opening its 2021 season today. Many teams are allowing a limited number of fans into the stadium for the first time since the pandemic began. CBS Sports' Matt Snyder joins CBSN for a closer look at the season ahead.
