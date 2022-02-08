White House roundup: Russia-Ukraine standoff, Alabama redistricting and more The U.S. and its NATO allies are eyeing diplomatic efforts as French President Macron meets with Ukrainian and Russian leaders. Plus, a growing number of states are deciding to lift school mask mandates. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steve Portnoy, Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu, and Washington Post political reporter Amber Phillips join CBS News "Red and Blue" anchor Weijia Jiang with the latest.