Live

Watch CBS News

White House roundup: Russia-Ukraine standoff, Alabama redistricting and more

The U.S. and its NATO allies are eyeing diplomatic efforts as French President Macron meets with Ukrainian and Russian leaders. Plus, a growing number of states are deciding to lift school mask mandates. CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steve Portnoy, Politico congressional reporter Nicholas Wu, and Washington Post political reporter Amber Phillips join CBS News "Red and Blue" anchor Weijia Jiang with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.