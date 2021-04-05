Live

“Lunartics” chase the perfect moon photo

Once a month a group of photographers in southern California take on a very unusual challenge. All they need is a camera, a full moon and some luck with a passing airplane. David Begnaud reports on why they shoot the moon.
