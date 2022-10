Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential race over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be the next president of Brazil. He defeated incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff election Sunday night, but Bolsonaro has yet to concede. Eric Farnsworth, vice president for the Council of the Americas, joined CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Jericka Duncan to discuss.