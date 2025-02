Lucy Boynton talks true crime miniseries and what the project means to her Actor Lucy Boynton talks about the true crime miniseries that she stars in, "A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story." The drama series is about Ruth Ellis, a nightclub manager in 1950s Britain. Ellis is convicted of shooting and killing her abusive boyfriend. As part of her sentence, she became the last woman to receive the death penalty in the U.K.