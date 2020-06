Louisville passes ban on no-knock warrants called "Breonna's Law" Officials in Louisville, Kentucky, passed a ban on no-knock warrants, named "Breonna's Law," after EMT Breonna Taylor was shot dead by plainclothes police officers who mistakenly thought they were executing a drug bust. Taylor was sleeping in bed at the time, and was shot at least eight times. Jericka Duncan reports on the ongoing investigation into her death.