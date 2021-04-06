Louisiana Lt. Gov. on movie theater shooting

Live

State officials confirm at least 3 are dead and others are injured, some critically, after a gunman opened fire in a movie theatre in Lafayette, Louisiana. Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne spoke to CBSN about the shooting.
