Louisiana board pardons Homer Plessy ahead of the 125th anniversary of Plessy v. Ferguson A Louisiana board voted unanimously on Friday to pardon Homer Plessy. His arrest in 1892 led to the Supreme Court's Plessy v. Ferguson decision that established the "separate but equal" doctrine, allowing states to maintain racial segregation laws. Descendants of both Plessy and Ferguson, the Louisiana judge who made the initial ruling, were in Friday's hearing. Michelle Miller spoke to them ahead of the ruling's 125th anniversary this year.