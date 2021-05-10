Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lost cow found months later with herd of bison

A cow escaped her farm in Poland in November and is living her new life. She has been found months later roaming a forest with a herd of European bison. Forest officials say the herd has fully accepted the cow as one of their own.
