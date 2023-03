Los Angeles public school workers begin three-day strike Los Angeles Unified School District workers began a three-day strike Tuesday, shutting down the second-largest school system in the country. About 30,000 non-teaching support workers walked off the job over stalled contract talks. The teachers union asked its 35,000 members to also walk out in solidarity. CBS News Los Angeles reporter Kara Finnstrom joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.