Los Angeles County DA says he opposes Menendez brothers' resentencing The Los Angeles County district attorney says he will not support the resentencing of the Menendez brothers for the 1989 murders of their parents. District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters he made the decision based on what he calls "thirty years of lies" from Lyle and Erik Menendez, and a "failure to take responsibility" for their actions. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans has the latest from Los Angeles.