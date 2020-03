Lori Vallow to face Idaho judge on Friday Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing children who have not been seen since September 2019, will face a judge in Idaho on Friday after being extradited to her home state from Hawaii. New video shows Vallow in handcuffs during a layover in Los Angeles. Jonathan Vigliotti reports on the case from Yellowstone National Park, which the FBI says is now an area of interest in searching for 7-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee.