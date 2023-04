Lori Vallow-Daybell's son, Colby Ryan, takes the stand in his mother's murder trial The high-profile trial of "doomsday cult mom" Lori Vallow-Daybell resumed in Boise, Idaho. An emotional 2020 jail call between Vallow-Daybell and her adult son, Colby Ryan, was played Tuesday for the jury, which will decide whether or not the mother is guilty in the murder of her two youngest children. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.