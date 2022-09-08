Watch CBS News

Looking back on Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign

The 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II came during an ever-changing world, through peace and prosperity, as well as wars and financial hardships. She reinvented the British monarchy -- and may have saved it. Mark Phillips looks back on her life.
