Looking back at George W. Bush, Al Gore's contentious 2000 race Two decades ago on December 12, one of the most contentious presidential races in American history was finally settled when the Supreme Court delivered a 5-4 opinion that handed the 2000 election to George W. Bush over Al Gore. Jeff Glor looks back at the historic national moment, as the U.S. reckons with challenges to its democratically-held elections today.