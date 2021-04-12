Lolo Jones on Rio Olympics, comeback and critics Olympic track and field star Lolo Jones is one of 10 American athletes to compete in both the Summer and Winter Games. Only 130 people worldwide can make that claim, and on that list, only 25 are women. The 33-year-old hurdler and bobsledder is now focused on Rio Olympics, putting behind what she calls her “worst year professionally" after two surgeries and several injuries. If she makes the U.S. team, it will be her fourth Olympic appearance. Lolo Jones joins “CBS This Morning" to discuss how she is defying her critics.