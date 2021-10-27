Local Matters: Incumbent Byron Brown leads India Walton in Buffalo's mayoral race in final stretch The race for mayor in Buffalo, New York, is heating up with just days left until Election Day. Incumbent Democratic mayor Byron Brown is vying for a fifth term as the leader of New York's second largest city. But he's running as a write-in candidate, after losing the primary election in June to Democratic Socialist India Walton. Chris Horvatits, a reporter for CBS Buffalo affiliate WIBV-TV, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the race.