Rep. Liz Cheney loses primary, says she's considering possible 2024 presidential bid Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the House January 6 committee, lost her primary race to a Trump-backed challenger Tuesday. When asked about a potential 2024 presidential bid on the "Today" show, Cheney said she's thinking about it. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" with more from Wyoming.