Liz Cheney joins Republicans backing Harris for President Yet another former prominent conservative is joining the effort to elect Kamala Harris. Former chair of the House Republican Conference Liz Cheney lost her 2022 primary after expressing outrage over former President Donald Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, and has remained a vocal critic of Trump since then. Semafor politics reporter Shelby Talcott and NOTUS politics reporter Jasmine Wright join to discuss.