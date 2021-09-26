Live

Watch CBSN Live

Liz Cheney: The 60 Minutes Interview

Liz Cheney tells Lesley Stahl about running for re-election as an anti-Trump Republican in Wyoming, where her own party there has called for her resignation, and joining the House Select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
