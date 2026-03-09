Live Nation to open Ticketmaster to other sellers as part of $280 million settlement, sources say Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, has agreed to pay $280 million in civil penalties to 40 states that sued the company on antitrust grounds. As part of the settlement, Ticketmaster must also open technology to allow other ticket sellers to use its platform to reach customers, multiple sources told CBS News. Yasmin Khorram, economic policy reporter for Politico, joined CBS News to discuss.