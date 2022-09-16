Watch CBS News

Little dirt bikers show sportsmanship

Dirt bikers Axell, 3, and Jameson, 4, are each other's competition – but also best friends. They were trying to show good sportsmanship before a race, but they just had a little trouble doing a fist bump.
