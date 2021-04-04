Live

"Life Paint" spray can make you glow in the dark

A clear, washable spray-on product called Life Paint could help keep bicyclists safe on the roads at night. It makes skin, clothing or equipment glow in the dark. CBS News' Jonathan Vigliotti reports from London.
