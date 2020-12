Leslie Odom Jr. on CBS special, Christmas album and Oscar buzz for "One Night in Miami" CBS' twenty-second annual "A Home for the Holidays" brings awareness to the thousands of children in foster care, and shares uplifting stories of adoption. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is one of the special's performers and joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why this project is personal, and he reacts to the Oscar buzz around his performance in "One Night in Miami."