Legal experts discuss judge's ruling in favor of Trump's special master request A federal judge has agreed to appoint a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI during the search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home. The judge's order is drawing scrutiny in legal circles. Attorney David Weinstein and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell, who served as deputy director of the CIA during the Obama administration, joined John Dickerson to discuss the legal ramifications of the ruling.