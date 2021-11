Legal expert weighs in after jury convicts 3 men in murder of Ahmaud Arbery The three White men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are now facing life in prison. A jury found them guilty Wednesday of killing the 25-year-old Black man in Georgia in February 2020. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports. Then CBS News legal contributor and former Manhattan prosecutor Rebecca Roiphe joined CBSN's Christina Ruffini to discuss.