Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lawmakers mandate upgrade to 50-year-old federal safety standard endangering children's lives

A six-year CBS News investigation prompted an auto-safety reform that was included in the infrastructure bill that President Biden signed Monday. CBS News exposed a federal safety standard created in 1967 that leaves vehicle front seats susceptible to collapsing, which can launch front seat passengers into the back seat, where children are often seated. Kris Van Cleave spoke with the Colorado family that spurred our reporting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.