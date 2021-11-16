Lawmakers mandate upgrade to 50-year-old federal safety standard endangering children's lives A six-year CBS News investigation prompted an auto-safety reform that was included in the infrastructure bill that President Biden signed Monday. CBS News exposed a federal safety standard created in 1967 that leaves vehicle front seats susceptible to collapsing, which can launch front seat passengers into the back seat, where children are often seated. Kris Van Cleave spoke with the Colorado family that spurred our reporting.