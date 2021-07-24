Lawmakers are getting frustrated as bipartisan infrastructure negotiations drag on The divide between parties in Congress is growing. Lawmakers are facing the possibility of missing the self-imposed Monday deadline to get an infrastructure deal together as bipartisan negotiations continue. This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed two of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's picks for the select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The Hill senior reporter, Alex Bolton, joins CBSN to discuss.