Latest news on Trump's picks after Gaetz withdraws, Hegseth police report emerges President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, has withdrawn from consideration as the findings of a House ethics report on his conduct loomed before his confirmation. This comes as a police report emerges on alleged sexual assault by Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for secretary of defense. Axios' Margaret Talev and CBS News' Nikole Killion and Fin Gómez report.