Watch CBS News

Latest news on Pentagon firing senior officers

Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield has been removed fro her position as the U.S. military representative to NATO's military committee, the Pentagon confirmed. CBS News' Charlie D'Agata has the latest on at least nine firings of top military officials.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.