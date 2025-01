Latest news on Israel-Hamas ceasefire, hostage release deal An Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal has been reached. The agreement follows several attempts to broker a resolution to a violent war in the Gaza Strip and the return home for Israeli hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023. CBS News' Ramy Inocencio reports from Tel Aviv and Rober Berger has more on the deal's process. Also, Nancy Cordes has more on President-elect Donald Trump's take on the deal.