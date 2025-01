Latest news on California wildfires as looters arrested, FEMA promises aid The wildfires in California have forced at least 179,000 people to evacuate as at least three of the five fires continue to roar. FEMA officials are prepared to provide federal aid to those affected as local officials battle the blazes and looting. CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch has more on the weather forecast, and CBS News' Nikole Killion reports on the federal response.