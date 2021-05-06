Las Vegas shooting: UMC trauma center chief says about 25 in critical condition University Medical Center in Las Vegas is the only Level I trauma center in Nevada. The hospital is capable of treating a wide range of patients. Its staff treated many of the wounded from Sunday's attack on Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Dr. John Fildes, the trauma center's medical director, joins "CBS This Morning" from Las Vegas to discuss the type of injuries they were seeing and how recent training helped prepare them for the massive influx of patients.