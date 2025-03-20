Watch CBS News

Larkin's War | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Navy SEAL Ryan Larkin took his own life after tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. His father suspected there was more to his suicide than depression. 60 Minutes reports how one father's determination helped uncover a hidden danger in military service.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.