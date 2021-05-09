Live

Largest wildfire in California history rages on

The Thomas Fire, northwest of Los Angeles, started two weeks ago, and is now one of the largest in the state's history. It has destroyed more than 700 homes. On Thursday, it killed a firefighter. Carter Evans reports.
