Largest food bank in U.S. stretched thin amid coronavirus pandemic The Houston Food Bank in Texas is the largest in the U.S., and it has seen demand spike after the coronavirus pandemic put many Americans out of work. While they estimate giving out 80 million pounds of food in a normal year, CEO Brian Greene says they now average close to a million pounds per day, and are still not meeting the need. Janet Shamlian visits the food bank to see how severe demand has gotten.