Lara Trump reflects on assassination attempt in RNC Day 2 closing speech Lara Trump, who is the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, and is married to former President Donald Trump's son Eric, spoke Tuesday night at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She said she had a "very different" speech planned, but rewrote it in the wake of the attempted assassination of her father-in-law. "Nothing prepares you for a moment like that," she said.