Labor Day caps record-breaking summer travel season As the Labor Day holiday weekend wraps up, millions of Americans will be traveling across the country to make it back home. The TSA expects to screen over 17 million travelers from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4 -- nearly nine percent more than last year. The busy weekend caps off a record-breaking summer for the travel industry. CBS News national correspondent Errol Barnett has the latest from New York's LaGuardia Airport.