L.A. County indoor mask mandate won’t happen, after all: CBS News Flash July 29, 2022 Thanks to a drop in the number of COVID cases in Los Angeles County, a possible indoor mask mandate has been scrapped, but health officials say the county is still at the high CDC level of transmission. Changes to Instagram are being rolled back. Many complained this week that the photo-sharing app is becoming too much like rival TikTok. And tonight’s the drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot of at least $1.1 billion dollars.