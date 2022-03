Russia imposes new law criminalizing criticism of Ukraine invasion News outlets around the world are pulling journalists out of Russia as the Kremlin cracks down on the freedom of the press. Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., a partner at Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano to discuss how a new law is impacting the spread of factual information in Russia as the situation in Ukraine worsens.