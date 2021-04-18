Live

Watch CBSN Live

"King James" earns another NBA championship ring

CBS Sports Network's Allie LaForce is at Oracle Arena in Oakland, where the Cleveland Cavaliers won game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. This is LeBron James' third championship victory.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.