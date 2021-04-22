Live

Watch CBSN Live

Kim Kardashian held at gunpoint in Paris robbery

Thieves stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West in Paris on Sunday evening. The reality star was reportedly tied up and held at gunpoint by the robbers while she was in France for fashion week.
