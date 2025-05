Kid Cudi testifies about relationship with Cassie Ventura at Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial Kid Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial on Thursday. The Grammy award winner spoke about his relationship with Cassie Ventura and about his car being set on fire. CBS News' Jericka Duncan has the latest.