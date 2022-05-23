CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Gunman posted messages minutes before school shooting, governor says
Biden says "the Second Amendment is not absolute"
O'Rourke to Abbott at Uvalde presser: "You are doing nothing"
NRA says it is "committed to making schools secure" and Texas convention will still go on
Second grader describes Texas school shooting: Our teacher told us we could pray
Johnny Depp calls ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations "cruel and all false"
Biden signs order on policing 2 years after George Floyd's death
Josh Duggar gets over 12 years in prison at child porn sentencing
Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary headed to a recount
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Key Georgia primaries to be decided Tuesday
On the eve of a number of key Georgia primaries races for governor, a Senate seat, and secretary of state, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "Red & Blue" from Kennesaw, Gerogia, with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On