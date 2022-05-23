Watch CBS News

Key Georgia primaries to be decided Tuesday

On the eve of a number of key Georgia primaries races for governor, a Senate seat, and secretary of state, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins "Red & Blue" from Kennesaw, Gerogia, with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.