Local Matters: LA city controller candidate Kenneth Mejia on LAPD's budget and misconceptions about "defund the police" Los Angeles is among a number of U.S. cities that are increasing funding for police after initially cutting budgets in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Kenneth Mejia, a candidate for LA city controller, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to explain why he doesn't think that will solve rising crime, and to clear up what he believes are misconceptions about "defund the police."