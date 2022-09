Kelly Ripa on new book about marriage, motherhood and relationship with Regis Philbin Emmy Award-winning daytime host and actress Kelly Ripa joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss her new book "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories." Ripa talks about stories including her breakup before eloping with Mark Consuelos, how life has changed as an empty-nester, and why she is setting the record straight on her relationship with the late Regis Philbin.