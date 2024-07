Keir Starmer becomes new U.K. prime minister after Labour Party's landslide victory Voters delivered a historic blowout win for U.K.'s Labour Party on Thursday, ousting the Conservative Party that had controlled the country for 14 years. Keir Starmer became Britain's new prime minister after meeting with King Charles III and Rishi Sunak's resignation. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab has more.