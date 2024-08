Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 freestyle, 8th Olympic gold of her career American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her eighth career Olympic gold medal and 12th medal overall Wednesday when she dominated the 1,500-meter freestyle with a record-breaking performance. Matthew Futterman, a reporter for the Athletic who's in Paris covering the games, joined CBS News to talk about Ledecky and some of the other Olympic highlights from Wednesday.