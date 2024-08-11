Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly praises Walz, saying he "understands rural America" Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, the twice-elected Democratic governor of the red state of Kansas, praised Vice President Kamala Harris' selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, calling him a "huge asset" to the ticket on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Sunday. She said that as a former congressman who represented a heavily Republican part of the state, he "understands rural America." Kelly also weighed in on abortion as a ballot issue this fall and on what Democrats need to do to woo rural voters.