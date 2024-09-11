Watch CBS News

Harris speaks at watch party after Trump debate

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at a watch party Tuesday night in Pennsylvania shortly after she debated with former President Donald Trump. "Today was a good day, we've got to work tomorrow," Harris told the crowd. "We've got 56 days to go."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.